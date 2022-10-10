Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
67.04 USD   +0.06%
04:02pCoinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
06:43aBarclays Adjusts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $77 From $73, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/06Insider Buy: Coinbase Global
MT
Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/10/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 636 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 085 M 15 085 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
