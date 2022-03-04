Log in
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Coinbase, Binance will not ban Russians from using crypto platforms

03/04/2022 | 02:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: People watch as the logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York

March 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global Inc and Binance reiterated on Friday they have no plans to preemptively ban all Russians from using their platforms.

Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise," Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a series of tweets on Friday.

"We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts," a spokesperson of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Both cryptocurrency exchanges have said they will comply with government sanctions.

The statements come days after Coinbase and Binance said they would not freeze all Russian accounts following Ukraine's request to major crypto exchanges asking for a complete ban.

Western countries including the United States and Britain have imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, with major Russian banks shut out of the SWIFT international payments system. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched last Thursday the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy, Shubhendu Satish Deshmukh and Abinaya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 544 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 074 M 39 074 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 178,03 $
Average target price 302,85 $
Spread / Average Target 70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-29.46%39 074
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-24.95%2 539
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-20.60%1 862
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-20.54%779
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-31.49%418
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-15.56%92