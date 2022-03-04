Coinbase, Binance will not ban Russians from using crypto platforms

March 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global
Inc and Binance reiterated on Friday they have no plans
to preemptively ban all Russians from using their platforms.
Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are
staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in
a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate
Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.
"We believe everyone deserves access to basic financial
services unless the law says otherwise," Coinbase Chief
Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a series of tweets on
Friday.
"We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of
innocent users' accounts," a spokesperson of Binance, the
world's biggest crypto exchange, said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
Both cryptocurrency exchanges have said they will comply
with government sanctions.
The statements come days after Coinbase and Binance said
they would not freeze all Russian accounts following Ukraine's
request to major crypto exchanges asking for a complete ban.
Western countries including the United States and Britain
have imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Russia for invading
Ukraine, with major Russian banks shut out of the SWIFT
international payments system. Russia calls its actions in
Ukraine a "special operation."
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or
wounded and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched last Thursday the
biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy, Shubhendu Satish Deshmukh and Abinaya
V in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)