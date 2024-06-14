TABLE OF CONTENTS UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant x o Filed by a Party other than the Registrant Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

TABLE OF CONTENTS Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders April 25, 2024 Dear Stockholders: We invite you to attend the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Coinbase Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which will be held virtually on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. You can attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COIN2024, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live and vote your shares online during the meeting, just as you could at an in-person meeting. We believe that a virtual stockholder meeting is aligned with our values as a remote-first company and enables participation from our global community. We will hold the Annual Meeting for the following purposes, which are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"): To elect Brian Armstrong, Marc L. Andreessen, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III, Kelly A. Kramer, Tobias Lütke, Gokul Rajaram and Fred Wilson to serve until our 2025 annual meeting of stockholders or until such director's successor is duly elected and qualified; and To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024. We will also consider any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. At this time, we are not aware of any other matters to be submitted for consideration at the Annual Meeting. Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 19, 2024 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. Only stockholders of record on April 19, 2024 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available upon request for examination for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting by contacting us via email at investor@coinbase.com. Further information regarding voting rights, the matters to be voted upon and instructions to attend the Annual Meeting is presented in the Proxy Statement. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report") is first being mailed on or about April 25, 2024 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. You will be asked to enter the 16-digit control number located on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, your proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials to attend the Annual Meeting. Every stockholder vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please cast your vote as soon as possible by internet, telephone or mail to ensure your shares will be represented. Your vote by written proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting. Returning the proxy does not affect your right to attend the Annual Meeting and to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. For additional instructions on attending the Annual Meeting or voting your shares, please refer to the section titled "Questions and Answers About the Proxy Materials and Our Annual Meeting" in the Proxy Statement.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Thank you for your ongoing support and continued interest in Coinbase. By Order of the Board of Directors, Paul Grewal Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting: The Proxy Statement and our Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Proxy Statement for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY i BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 1 PROPOSAL NO. 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 18 PROPOSAL NO. 2: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC 19 ACCOUNTING FIRM EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 21 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 23 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 23 REPORT OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE 32 COMPENSATION TABLES 33 CEO PAY RATIO 41 PAY VERSUS PERFORMANCE 42 EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 46 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 47 REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE 50 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 51 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND OUR ANNUAL MEETING 52 OTHER MATTERS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 59 APPENDIX A 60

TABLE OF CONTENTS PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement before voting. In this Proxy Statement, we refer to Coinbase Global, Inc., a Delaware company, as "Coinbase," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our" and the board of directors of Coinbase as the "Board of Directors." Information about our 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Location: The Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting. You can attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COIN2024, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live and vote your shares online during the meeting. Record Date: April 19, 2024. Holders of our Class A common stock or Class B common stock as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at the Annual Meeting. Our Class A common stock and Class B common stock are collectively referred to in this Proxy Statement as our "common stock." Voting Matters and Board of Directors Recommendations: Proposals Board Page Numbers for Additional Recommendation Information 1 Election of Directors FOR ALL 18 2 Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public FOR 19 Accounting Firm We will also transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Governance and Board of Directors Highlights We are committed to sound corporate governance, which strengthens the accountability of our Board of Directors and promotes the long-term interests of our stockholders. The list below highlights some of our corporate governance practices, as discussed further in this Proxy Statement. A majority of our directors are independent;

Our Board of Directors is currently declassified, and directors are elected on an annual basis;

Our Board of Directors has a Lead Independent Director, who is elected annually, has well-defined rights and responsibilities and is separate from the Chairman of the Board of Directors;

well-defined rights and responsibilities and is separate from the Chairman of the Board of Directors; All committees of the Board of Directors are 100% composed of independent directors;

We have comprehensive risk oversight practices, including for cybersecurity, data privacy, legal and regulatory matters, and other critical evolving areas;

Independent directors conduct regular executive sessions;

Directors have regular access to management and maintain open communication and strong working relationships among themselves; and

We conduct annual Board of Directors, committee and individual director self-evaluations. i

TABLE OF CONTENTS Executive Compensation Highlights Our executive compensation program is designed to focus our executives on the long-term performance of Coinbase. The list below highlights some aspects of our executive compensation program, as discussed further in this Proxy Statement. Our program is simple: we offer a competitive base salary, and deploy equity awards that vest over a multi- year period as the primary pay-for-performance and incentive vehicle.

pay-for-performance and incentive vehicle. Our independent compensation consultant advises on executive compensation matters.

Our executive equity program serves to link our executives' long-term compensation outcomes to company performance and therefore to the interests of our stockholders over time.

long-term compensation outcomes to company performance and therefore to the interests of our stockholders over time. Risk and exposures are mitigated by strong oversight by our Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Compensation Committee"). ii

TABLE OF CONTENTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Coinbase is strongly committed to sound corporate governance practices. These practices provide an important framework within which our Board of Directors and management can pursue our strategic objectives with a view to enhancing long-term value for our stockholders. The following table includes information regarding each of the nominees for election to our Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting, including their age, independence, position and length of service on our Board of Directors as of March 31, 2024. In addition, a biographical description for each is set forth below the table. Name(1) Age Independent Position Director Since Brian Armstrong 41 Chairman of the Board of Directors & May 2012 Chief Executive Officer Marc L. Andreessen(2) 52 Director December 2020 Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III(3) 35 Director March 2013 Kelly A. Kramer(3)(4) 56 Director December 2020 Tobias Lütke 43 Director February 2022 (2)(4) 49 Director August 2020 Gokul Rajaram (3)(4) 62 Lead Independent Director January 2017 Fred Wilson On April 18, 2024, Kathryn Haun notified the Board of Directors that she would not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting, and would therefore step down as a director upon the expiration of her term at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee"). Member of the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit and Compliance Committee"). Member of the Compensation Committee. Nominees for Director Brian Armstrong is our co-founder and has served as our Chief Executive Officer and a member of our Board of Directors since our inception in May 2012 and as Chairman of our Board of Directors since February 2021. Before our founding, Mr. Armstrong served as a software engineer at Airbnb, Inc., an online marketplace company, from May 2011 to June 2012. From August 2003 to May 2012, Mr. Armstrong served as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Universitytutor.com, an online tutoring directory. Mr. Armstrong also previously served as a consultant for the enterprise risk management division at Deloitte & Touche LLP, an accounting and consulting firm, from July 2005 to November 2005. In January 2020, Mr. Armstrong founded ResearchHub Technologies, Inc., a scientific research development platform, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors. In December 2021, Mr. Armstrong co-founded NewLimit, Inc., a healthcare research company, where he is an investor and a member of the board of directors. Mr. Armstrong holds a B.A. in Computer Science and Economics and an M.S. in Computer Science from Rice University. We believe Mr. Armstrong is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of the historical knowledge, operational expertise, leadership, and continuity that he brings to our Board of Directors as our co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS Marc L. Andreessen has served as a member of our Board of Directors since December 2020. Mr. Andreessen is a co-founder and has been a General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm, since July 2009. Previously, Mr. Andreessen co- founded and served as the Chairman of the board of directors of Opsware, Inc. (formerly known as Loudcloud Inc.), a software company, from September 1999 until its acquisition by Hewlett-Packard Company, an information technology company, in September 2007. Prior to that time, Mr. Andreessen served as Chief Technology Officer of America Online, Inc., an internet services company, during a portion of 1999. Mr. Andreessen also co-founded Netscape Communications Corporation, a software company, serving in various positions, including Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Products from April 1994 until it was acquired by America Online in March 1999. Mr. Andreessen has served as a member of the board of directors of Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.), a social technology company, since June 2008, and as a member of the board of directors of Samsara Inc., a connected operations company, since May 2015. Mr. Andreessen also currently serves on the boards of directors of a number of privately held companies. Mr. Andreessen holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. We believe that Mr. Andreessen is qualified to serve as a member of our Board of Directors because of his extensive leadership and business experience with the venture capital and technology industries, as well as his service on the boards of directors of other privately and publicly held companies. Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III is our co-founder and has served as a member of our Board of Directors since March 2013. Mr. Ehrsam is co-founder at Paradigm, a crypto-focused investment firm, and served as a Managing Member from June 2018 to October 2023 and as a General Partner since October 2023. Mr. Ehrsam also currently serves on the board of directors of a number of privately held companies. From November 2012 to January 2017, Mr. Ehrsam served as our President. Prior to our founding, Mr. Ehrsam was a foreign exchange trader at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a multinational investment bank and financial services company, from July 2010 to June 2012. Mr. Ehrsam holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Economics from Duke University. We believe Mr. Ehrsam is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his understanding of the market dynamics and developments within the crypto asset industry as well as the historical knowledge, operational expertise, leadership, and continuity that he brings to our Board of Directors as our co-founder. Kelly A. Kramer has served as a member of our Board of Directors since December 2020. From January 2015 to December 2020, Ms. Kramer served as the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc., a worldwide technology company. Prior to that, from January 2012 to January 2015, Ms. Kramer served in various finance roles at Cisco, including Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Senior Vice President, Business Technology and Operations Finance. Prior to Cisco, Ms. Kramer served in various finance roles at GE Healthcare Systems, including as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, as well as in various finance roles at GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging and GE Healthcare Biosciences, all divisions of General Electric Company, a multinational conglomerate focusing on aviation, power, renewable energy, and digital industry. Ms. Kramer has served on the board of directors of Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, since August 2016, and on the board of directors of Snowflake Inc., a cloud-data platform company, since January 2020. Ms. Kramer also currently serves on the board of directors of a privately held company. Ms. Kramer holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Purdue University. We believe Ms. Kramer is qualified to serve as a member of our Board of Directors because of her extensive financial expertise and management experience. 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS Tobias Lütke has served as a member of our Board of Directors since February 2022. Since September 2004, Mr. Lütke has served as co-founder and director of Shopify, Inc., an e-commerce company, and, since April 2008, has served as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, Mr. Lütke served as Shopify's Chief Technology Officer between September 2004 and April 2008. Mr. Lütke has worked on the core team of the Ruby on Rails, a server-side web application framework, and has created many popular open source libraries such as Active Merchant. We believe Mr. Lütke is qualified to serve on our Board of Directors because of his extensive business and leadership experience within the e-commerce and technology industries. Gokul Rajaram has served as a member of our Board of Directors since August 2020. Mr. Rajaram invests in and advises technology companies. From November 2019 to April 2024, Mr. Rajaram served as an executive at DoorDash, Inc., an on-demand prepared food delivery service. From July 2013 to October 2019, Mr. Rajaram held several key positions, including Caviar Lead and Register Lead, at Square, Inc., a financial technology company. Prior to Square, Mr. Rajaram served as Product Director of Ads at Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.), a social media company, from August 2010 to June 2013. Mr. Rajaram was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chai Labs Inc., a semantic technology startup company, from December 2007 until it was acquired by Meta in September 2010. From January 2003 to November 2007, Mr. Rajaram served as Product Management Director for Google AdSense, an online advertising company. Mr. Rajaram previously served as a member of the board of directors of RetailMeNot, Inc., a multinational company that maintained a collection of coupon websites, from October 2013 until it was acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp., a payment and marketing services firm, in May 2017. Mr. Rajaram has served as a member of the board of directors of Trade Desk Inc., a global technology company focused on the digital advertising space, since May 2018, and as a member of the board of directors of Pinterest, Inc., an image sharing and social media service, since February 2020. Mr. Rajaram also currently serves on the board of directors of multiple privately held companies. Mr. Rajaram holds a B. Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Texas, and an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management. We believe Mr. Rajaram is qualified to serve as a member of our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience working with the management teams of a number of privately and publicly held companies and his knowledge and extensive experience with product development. Fred Wilson has served as a member of our Board of Directors since January 2017 and as our Lead Independent Director since February 2021. Since June 2003, Mr. Wilson has served as a Partner at Union Square Ventures, a venture capital firm. Mr. Wilson has also served as a Managing Partner at Flatiron Partners, a private investment firm, since June 1996. Mr. Wilson has served as a member of the board of directors of Etsy, Inc., an e- commerce website, since June 2007 and has served as the Chairman of the board of directors of Etsy since October 2014. Mr. Wilson also currently serves on the boards of directors of a number of privately held companies. Mr. Wilson holds a S.B. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. We believe Mr. Wilson is qualified to serve as a member of our Board of Directors because of his extensive experience in the crypto market and venture capital industries, his knowledge of technology companies, and his deep understanding of our business and operations as one of our early investors. 3