Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job

08/06/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said on Friday he had resigned just three months after taking up the role.

The former U.S. banking regulator and crypto enthusiast is resigning at a time when regulators in Hong Kong, Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Thailand have cracked down on Binance due to worries over investor protection. Watchdogs globally also fret that the boom in cryptocurrencies is aiding money laundering and increasing systemic risks.

"Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ??@BinanceUS," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!"

Headed by Canadian Changpeng Zhao, Binance offers a wide range of services globally, from crypto spot and derivatives trading to tokenised versions of stocks, as well as its own cryptocurrency, Binance Coin.

"Brian's work for Binance.US has been invaluable and we hope he will continue to be an integral part of the crypto industry's growth, advocating for regulations that move our industry forward," Zhao Tweeted on Friday.

Brooks did not respond to requests for further comment. A spokesperson for Binance declined to comment.

Britain's financial watchdog has barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Japan's regulator has said Binance was operating there illegally and Germany's watchdog has warned it risked fines for offering tokens connected to stocks.

In the United States, Binance is also being probed by the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and tax authorities, Bloomberg News has reported.

Responding to regulatory pressure, Binance has curbed some services on cryptocurrency bets, highly leveraged positions and trading with tokens linked to shares, and has pledged to beef up its compliance staffing.

Brooks, who was acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from May 2020 to January 2021, joined Binance U.S. as chief executive officer at the beginning of May. Prior to joining the regulator, Brooks had been Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global. During his time as acting Comptroller, Brooks led efforts to provide regulatory clarity for stablecoins and digital asset custody.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Michelle Price


© Reuters 2021
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:31pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
RE
08/05COINBASE GLOBAL : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Agai..
PR
08/05CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT DEADLINE : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inves..
AQ
08/05Coinbase Adding Apple Pay, Google Pay to Crypto Exchange
MT
08/05FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
08/05COINBASE GLOBAL : Redburn Starts Coinbase Global at Buy
MT
08/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/03UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ET : Pantera Capital
RE
08/02DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
07/31CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors tha..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 303 M - -
Net income 2021 2 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53 889 M 53 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 717
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 255,50 $
Average target price 350,57 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Schuler Barry Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%53 313
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.97.70%3 223
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.201.44%3 131
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC285.45%677