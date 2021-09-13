Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coinbase Global, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

09/13/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday.

Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay.

O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

Similarly, Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of blockchain-based payment platform Circle, said new products in the space should fit the regulatory model, since having a framework would reduce risk and encourage wider adoption.

Regulatory concerns are among the biggest hurdles facing the crypto-asset markets. Lawmakers have sought more power to control trading, but that has not always been welcomed by people in the industry.

The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, in August called on Congress https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-sec-chair-gensler-calls-congress-help-rein-crypto-wild-west-2021-08-03 to give the agency more authority to improve policing of cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, a "Wild West" he said is riddled with fraud and investor risk.

Coinbase Inc CEO Brian Armstrong last week criticized the SEC's legal notice that forced the cryptocurrency exchange operator to halt the launch of its interest-bearing "Lend" product.

The company's stock has since shed around 10%, while bitcoin has dropped more than 13%, although the digital currency's woes were compounded due to technical snags during its rollout in El Salvador.

Having the government's stamp of approval would knock down barriers, as evidenced by the recent launch of the world's first crypto exchange-traded fund in Canada, attracting huge inflows, O'Leary noted.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 915 M - -
Net income 2021 2 990 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 378 M 52 378 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,06x
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 54,7%
