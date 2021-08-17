Log in
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises $263 million at $4.1 billion valuation

08/17/2021 | 04:04am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Austrian cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda said on Tuesday it had raised $263 million at a valuation of $4.1 billion in a funding round led by Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by billionaire Peter Thiel.

The new round more than triples the broker's valuation from March, when it raised $170 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures, LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also invested in the current round.

While cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin witnessed vigorous price volatility, they are slowly getting adopted by bigger companies. That surge had pushed another crypto exchange Coinbase's valuation to as high as $112 billion when it made its market debut in April.

The fintech space has seen a lot of crazy valuations as, there are not many good companies and investors don't want to miss out, Bitpanda Chief Executive Officer Eric Demuth said.

"We are profitable for five years now, constantly, every year."

Bitpanda, which currently has 3 million users and presence in eight European countries, plans to aggressively expand into other countries this year.

Its platform offers users the flexibility to invest in a range of products such as fractional stocks, cryptocurrencies and precious metals -- from as little as $1.

Demuth said the company has no current plans to go public yet but when it decides it would prefer the direct listing route just like companies such Coinbase, RobinHood and Wise.

"We will take our time in that regard."

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 951 M - -
Net income 2021 2 962 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 173 M 54 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales 2022 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 256,83 $
Average target price 329,98 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%54 173
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.110.89%3 436
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.216.48%3 276
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC277.58%683