Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase

08/13/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 pm ET on Friday.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 1.85% 261.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.09% 53.49 Delayed Quote.7.47%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
03:24pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase
RE
10:16aCOINBASE GLOBAL : BofA Securities Starts Coinbase Global at Neutral With $273 Pr..
MT
06:06aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster -2-
DJ
08/12COINBASE GLOBAL : Cryptocurrency Stocks Decline in Wake of Coinbase Q3 Forecast;..
MT
08/12COINBASE GLOBAL : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Sec..
PR
08/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
08/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Helping Keep Dow, S&P 500 on Positive Ground
MT
08/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trend Lower as Upstart, Coinbase Gain in Wak..
MT
08/11SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Leading Dow, S&P 500 Higher Wednesday Afternoon
MT
08/11FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recove..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 951 M - -
Net income 2021 2 962 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 103 M 54 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales 2022 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 256,50 $
Average target price 329,98 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%54 103
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.116.77%3 534
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.224.14%3 372
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC278.79%660