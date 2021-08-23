Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK

08/23/2021 | 12:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of a PayPal logo

LONDON (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on Monday.

The roll-out, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal's cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class.

With over 403 million active accounts globally, the San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer consumers access to cryptocurrencies.

PayPal launched cryptocurrency buying and selling in the United States early this year, later enabling customers to use their digital coin holdings to shop at the millions of merchants on its network.

The company hoped its foray into the new asset class would encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by corporations and central banks.

"We are committed to continue working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support-- and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role

digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce," Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, said in a statement.

In the UK, PayPal's service will rival that of established cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase Global Inc, as well as well fintech startups such as Revolut.

Customers will be able to buy bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash through their PayPal wallets online or on the mobile app.

The move comes as more established financial companies have started offering their clients, both consumers and institutions, access to digital assets, amid rising cryptocurrency prices.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Jason Neely)

By Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 3.66% 257.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.88% 272.96 Delayed Quote.16.55%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
12:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
RE
08/22COINBASE GLOBAL : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Coinbase Global, In..
PR
08/20VC DAILY : Is Venture Changing?; DeFi Isn't Immune to Regulation, SEC Says; Gold..
DJ
08/20COINBASE GLOBAL : Pledges to Allocate 10% of Quarterly Net Income to Crypto Port..
MT
08/20COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto exchange Binance tightens money-laundering checks as re..
RE
08/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
08/19COINBASE GLOBAL : Teams Up With Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for Japan Launch
MT
08/19COINBASE GLOBAL : U.S. cryptocurrency bourse Coinbase enters Japanese market
AQ
08/18Japanese shares fall, struggle to shake off Delta variant fears
RE
08/18Financials Down After Fed Minutes Weigh Slightly On Yields -- Financials Roun..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 880 M - -
Net income 2021 2 946 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 276 M 54 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 257,32 $
Average target price 330,57 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%54 276
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.237.74%3 513
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.102.06%3 294
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC315.15%712