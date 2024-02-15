By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Coinbase Global on Thursday climbed 12% to $185.40 in post-market trading after the company's fourth-quarter results beat analysts expectations and it guided for further growth in the current quarter.

The U.S. crypto exchange posted a net profit of $273.4 million, or $1.04 a share, compared with a loss of $557 million, or $2.46 a share, for the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a quarterly net profit of 2 cents a share.

Revenue rose 51% to $953.8 million, coming ahead of Wall Street expectations of $826.1 million, according to FactSet.

Coinbase saw a sequential surge in consumer trading volumes and transaction revenue in the December quarter, and said it expects subscription and services revenue to rise to $410 million to $480 million in the first quarter.

Achieving that outlook depends on the strength of crypto asset prices, but Coinbase has so far benefited from a surge in volumes amid higher crypto prices.

