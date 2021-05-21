Coinbase Global : Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled
out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his
cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in
years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more.
"Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart," said
Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto who has owned
bitcoin and ether over the last year-and-a-half to complement
his stock portfolio. "I'm looking at this as a serious long-term
investment."
This week, cryptocurrencies were buffeted by factors ranging
from critical tweets by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk to
governmental controls in China. The price of bitcoin, the
world’s biggest cryptocurrency, tumbled as much as 30% before
retracing some losses. It is down some 40% from its highs of the
year.
Leveraged positions in bitcoin and ether futures fell
sharply last week, said Vanda Research, which tracks retail
trades. This indicates that some retail traders probably have
folded their tents.
"(The) crypto bubble has started to unravel and data from
different exchanges suggest that retail investors are
capitulating," Vanda researchers said.
But other retail investors have been happy to ride the
turbulence out or trade around it.
"In crypto talk, when stuff like this happens, people say it
shakes out all of the weak hands and the people ... who maybe
bought because they saw it on the news," said Ethan Lou, author
of "Once a Bitcoin Miner: Scandal and Turmoil in the
Cryptocurrency Wild West," due this autumn.
As retail investors piled into cryptocurrencies, bitcoin
surged around 345% in the last year, ether soared 1,219% and
dogecoin skyrocketed 15,480%, according to Coinbase data.
Crypto-exchange Coinbase said its more than 56
million users accounted for $335 billion in trading volume in
the first quarter: $120 billion retail and $215 billion
institutional. That compares to $30 billion in total a year
earlier, of which $12 billion was retail, the company said.
Retail interest this year also scooped up shares of "meme
stocks" such as GameStop, pushing prices through the
roof and punishing hedge funds that had sold the shares short.
Some retail investors have embraced the wild price swings in
hopes of catching some of the next big rally. Users on Reddit's
popular WallStreetBets forum have popularized the term “diamond
shorthand for their willingness to hold an asset through thick
and thin.
INCREASED SCRUTINY
Increased mainstream adoption has drawn the attention of
regulators. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for
new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to
be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. The Federal Reserve
said cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability.
On Friday, China said it will crack down on bitcoin
mining and trading activities.
Cryptocurrencies have been notoriously volatile throughout
their history. Bitcoin plunged 94% in 2011, and dropped 82%
between late 2017 and the end of 2018, causing many investors to
back away.
Lily Francus, however, has tried to take advantage of the
big swings. The 25-year-old, who lives in San Diego and works as
a quantitative researcher at a crypto hedge fund, first traded
cryptocurrencies in 2017, but got out before the price crashed.
Then last month she put about 1% of her net worth into various
cryptocurrencies, joining a rally she saw as partly fueled by
social media hype.
She liquidated her ether and cut her bitcoin position when
Musk hosted Saturday Night Live on May 8. She later
bought 40% of her ether position back at a lower price.
The Tesla CEO has flip-flopped on whether the electric
carmaker would accept bitcoin as a payment, and has often moved
the price of dogecoin with his tweets.
"When you see ... people diving into the markets for fear of
missing out, that's usually a good time to get out," Francus
said.
Doug Liantonio, 31, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, said he
owns dogecoin and ethereum classic. With dogecoin
prices down 50% from their highs, he is waiting for another
rally before selling.
"I don't think I will wait for Elon's PR stunt for his
rocket, that would be too late," he said. Musk recently
announced that his company SpaceX will launch a rocket to the
moon next year, funded with Dogecoin.
For Bettencourt, the photographer, the ups and downs of
crypto are part of its appeal.
Investing in cryptocurrencies “feels like that scary
rollercoaster,” he said. “You're riding it up and riding it down
and feeling every twist and turn, which to me is exciting and
fun.”
