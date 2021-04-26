Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Coinbase Global : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

04/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

The live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The Company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, we offer a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 014 M - -
Net income 2021 1 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 087 M 58 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 64,2%
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 456,50 $
Last Close Price 291,60 $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Schuler Barry Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%58 087
