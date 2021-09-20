Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Global : scraps plans for crypto lending program

09/20/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc has scrapped its plan to launch an interest-yielding USD Coin (USDC) lending program, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.

The move comes days after U.S. regulators said it would sue Coinbase if it went ahead with its program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets.

"As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we've made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program," Coinbase's blog post said. (https://bit.ly/3tVaUuw)

USDC is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and can be redeemed for $1 on a one-to-one basis.

The crypto exchange also said it has discontinued the waitlist for its USDC APY (annual percentage yield) program, a high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts that would have paid lenders of USDC to Coinbase a 4% APY.

Coinbase, which said it has seen a rise in crypto interest account in recent times, had been planning to offer a principal guarantee to lenders of USDC in their Coinbase account.

It added that a 4% APY on USDC would provide a customer eight times the national average on high-yield savings accounts, based on a Bankrate.com survey of U.S. savings accounts in June 2021. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:35pCOINBASE GLOBAL : scraps plans for crypto lending program
RE
11:13aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Restaurant-software provider Toast seeks $18 bln valuation wit..
RE
09/17COINBASE GLOBAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALE : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
09/17DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
09/17COIN ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities ..
BU
09/17COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/17DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
09/17THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
09/17COIN FINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Coinbase Global..
BU
09/15CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action L..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 921 M - -
Net income 2021 2 994 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 718 M 51 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 245,19 $
Average target price 335,53 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%51 718
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.243.30%3 571
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.72.45%2 811
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC424.24%909