Coinbase, Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Shares Fall as Cryptocurrencies Decline

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Coinbase Global Inc.'s shares fell 6.1% to $263.29, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declined 10.2% to $35.38 and Hut 8 Mining Corp. fell 8.7% to $8.04 as a decline in bitcoin dragged the cryptocurrency-linked companies lower.

Shares of Coinbase started trading in April of this year, and reached a record high of $357.39 on Nov. 9.

Bitcoin lost 4.5% of its value against the dollar on Tuesday, and other cryptocurrencies also depreciated against the greenback.

Other cryptocurrency companies that fell Tuesday include Bitfarms Ltd., down 6.9% to $5.55, and Riot Blockchain Inc., down 7.7% to $23.86.

