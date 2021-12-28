Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coinbase Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/28 11:48:10 am
260.925 USD   -6.90%
11:38aCoinbase, Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Shares Fall as Cryptocurrencies Decline
DJ
10:20aCrypto Stocks Slide as Bitcoin Falls Below $50,000
MT
06:24aINSIDER SELL : Coinbase Global
MT
Coinbase, Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Shares Fall as Cryptocurrencies Decline

12/28/2021 | 11:38am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Coinbase Global Inc.'s shares fell 6.1% to $263.29, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declined 10.2% to $35.38 and Hut 8 Mining Corp. fell 8.7% to $8.04 as a decline in bitcoin dragged the cryptocurrency-linked companies lower.

Shares of Coinbase started trading in April of this year, and reached a record high of $357.39 on Nov. 9.

Bitcoin lost 4.5% of its value against the dollar on Tuesday, and other cryptocurrencies also depreciated against the greenback.

Other cryptocurrency companies that fell Tuesday include Bitfarms Ltd., down 6.9% to $5.55, and Riot Blockchain Inc., down 7.7% to $23.86.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1138ET

