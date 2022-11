Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* COINBASE SAYS HAS ZERO EXPOSURE TO GENESIS TRADING - TWEET

* COINBASE SAYS WE HAVE NO EXPOSURE TO ALAMEDA RESEARCH, AND WE HAVE NO LOANS TO FTX - TWEET

* COINBASE SAYS REGARDLESS OF WHETHER BINANCE/FTX TRANSACTION COMPLETES, CO HAS VERY LITTLE EXPOSURE TO FTX AND HAVE NO EXPOSURE TO ITS TOKEN, FTT

* COINBASE SAYS HAS $15 MILLION WORTH OF DEPOSITS ON FTX TO FACILITATE BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CLIENT TRADES