  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coinbase Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:18:05 2023-06-06 am EDT
46.47 USD   -20.85%
09:16aCoinbase Global Sued by SEC for Allegedly Operating Unregistered Crypto Trading Platform; Shares Fall Pre-Bell
MT
09:11aSEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
AQ
09:04aCoinbase Shares Drop After SEC Files Lawsuit
DJ
Coinbase Shares Drop After SEC Files Lawsuit

06/06/2023 | 09:04am EDT
By Dean Seal


Shares of Coinbase are trading lower after the largest crypto trading platform in America was hit with an enforcement action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stock is down 16.5% at $49 in premarket trading. When the market closed Monday, shares were up by nearly two thirds since the start of the yearb but down 17% over the prior 12 months.

Wall Street's top regulator alleged in a New York federal court Tuesday morning that Coinbase is operating as an unregistered securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

Coinbase has earned billions of dollars in revenue by collecting transaction fees from crypto traders whom it deprived of disclosures and protections afforded by registration with the SEC, the agency said.

The action comes a day after the SEC filed a similar complaint against the global crypto exchange Binance for allegedly flouting U.S. securities laws.

Mizuho analysts said in a note on Tuesday that more than 30% of Coinbase's revenue could be at risk based on the content of the Binance suit, which targets the exchange's crypto-staking program and suggests that alt coins are securities that have to be registered. About 20% of Cobinase's revenue comes from alt coins and another 10% comes from staking accounts.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 0903ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 871 M - -
Net income 2023 -571 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 770 M 13 770 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 58,71 $
Average target price 67,39 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.65.88%13 770
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED152.80%174
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-17.63%144
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.6.67%46
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.11.46%29
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-62.14%2
