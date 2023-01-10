Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:04 2023-01-10 pm EST
41.59 USD   +8.68%
01:25pCoinbase Job Cutting Plans Will Help It to Preserve Cash, Wedbush Says
MT
01:17pHawkish Fed Speakers Keep US Equity Gains in Check
MT
01:09pTrending : Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Restructure
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase Stock Climbs 6% on Layoffs Plan

01/10/2023 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. on Tuesday climbed 6.2% to $40.63 after the cryptocurrency company unveiled a plan to cut about 20% of its workforce.

The effort to reduce costs boosted shares as high as $42.40, a level last seen Dec. 13. The stock is down about 79% since the end of March, when the Securities and Exchange Commission told publicly traded cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase to report their customers' digital tokens as liabilities on their balance sheets.

Coinbase said it aims to reduce operating costs by 25% in the first quarter of the year from the prior quarter by cutting about 950 jobs. At the end of September, the company had about 4,700 employees.

Additionally, the company said it expects to incur into total restructuring expenses of between $149 million and $163 million.

Costs linked to contract terminations are set to be in the range of $58 million to $68 million, the company said.

The restructuring plan comes as a response to the "ongoing market conditions impacting the cryptoeconomy, as well as ongoing business prioritization efforts," Coinbase said.

These charges are anticipated to be recognized in the first quarter of 2023, the company said. The restructuring plan, on the other hand, is expected to complete in the second quarter, Coinbase said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1346ET

All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:25pCoinbase Job Cutting Plans Will Help It to Preserve Cash, Wedbush Says
MT
01:17pHawkish Fed Speakers Keep US Equity Gains in Check
MT
01:09pTrending : Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Restructure
DJ
01:01pGlobal Growth Outlook Cut, Hawkish Fed Speakers Keep US Equities Gains in Check
MT
12:42pCrypto Weekly: the calm after the storm
RE
12:20pCoinbase Laying Off 950 Employees as Part of Latest Cost-Cutting Efforts
MT
11:41aGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
MS
11:13aEx-Coinbase manager's brother sentenced to 10 months in insider trading case
RE
10:12aCoinbase to slash nearly 1,000 jobs
RE
09:52aFOMO drives markets
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 598 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 686 M 8 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 38,27 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.8.14%8 686
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-0.64%174
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.17.78%50
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS11.92%50
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.17.86%15
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-1.06%11