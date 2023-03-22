Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
77.14 USD   -8.16%
06:08pCoinbase Stock Drops 9% on SEC Wells Notice
DJ
05:33pCoinbase issued Wells notice by SEC
RE
05:23pCoinbase Global, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Coinbase Stock Drops 9% on SEC Wells Notice

03/22/2023 | 06:08pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Coinbase on Wednesday dropped 9% to $70.18 in after-hours trading after the company said it received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission warning of alleged violations of federal securities laws.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. said it believes these violations could be relate to its listed digital assets, staking service CoinBase Earn, Coinbase Prime and Coinbase Wallet.

The potential civil action may seek injunctive relief, disgorgement, and civil penalties, the firm said in a filing.

Coinbase is currently operating as usual, Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said in a blog post.

"We are prepared for this disappointing outcome," Mr. Grewal added, noting that the company remains confident in the legality of its assets and services.

"The SEC simply has not been fair or reasonable when it comes to its engagement on digital assets," Mr. Grewal said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1807ET

