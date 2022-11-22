Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59 2022-11-22 am EST
42.10 USD   +2.11%
09:43aCoinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps
RE
09:42aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Coinbase Global to $44 From $55, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
07:43aNeedham Adjusts Coinbase Global Price Target to $73 From $89, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Coinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps

11/22/2022 | 09:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global's bonds have fallen heavily, and its shares have hit record lows, as investors ditched crypto following rival FTX's collapse earlier this month.

The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, down from its August peak of 68.50, with yields - that trade inversely to price - jumping to 13.1%, according to Refinitiv data.

At the start of 2022, those notes were trading closer to 93 cents on the dollar.

By comparison, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was trading around 3.806%.

The spike in Coinbase yield and its the increasing premium over the corresponding 10-year U.S. Treasury yield indicated investors are growing increasingly concerned about the crypto exchange's creditworthiness.

The yield on Coinbase's notes due 2026 was at 15.52%, after touching a record high at 15.78% on Friday.

Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it had placed Coinbase's corporate family rating, currently at Ba3, on review for downgrade.

A rating of Baa3 and lower is considered "junk" territory and highly speculative. Coinbase is rated one notch below.

Moody's said the collapse of FTX has heightened the level of uncertainty in the crypto industry, raising challenges for all those operating within the sector.

The crypto exchange is likely to see "an increasing possibility of sustained reductions in trading volumes and client engagement, that are important factors for Coinbase's revenue" said Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Fadi Abdel Massih.

Shares of Coinbase have lost nearly 38% in value this month and closed at a record low at $41.23 on Monday. Their value is about a tenth of the level when they listed publicly to much funfare in New York in April 2021.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru and Chiara Elisei in London; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.18753 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7452 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 1.04% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-83.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.02599 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.09% 290.735 Delayed Quote.-25.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.614 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 583 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 358 M 9 358 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 41,23 $
Average target price 74,96 $
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-83.66%9 358
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-64.78%178
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-88.58%48
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-76.44%45
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-64.24%36
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-94.23%17