Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:46 2023-06-07 pm EDT
53.33 USD   +3.33%
12:38pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall as tech shares give up gains
RE
12:22pTop Stories at Midday: Bargain-Hunting in Coinbase; Licht Out at CNN; Salesforce Expands AI Presence
MT
12:14pCoinbase execs defend platform, calls for clear cryto rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coinbase execs defend platform, calls for clear cryto rules

06/07/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo

(Reuters) -Coinbase executives on Wednesday defended the company against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. securities regulator, saying the cryptocurrency sector lacks a clear set of guidelines.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday alleged Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon. The agency also said Coinbase was operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearinghouse.

"It's not appropriate for the regulator to come back and do an enforcement action if we don't have a clear rulebook and clear guidance," CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview on CNBC.

"They're saying everything other than bitcoin is a security. Well, that's not our interpretation of the law."

Coinbase has been pushing the SEC to formulate new crypto-specific regulations since last year and in April asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to compel the regulator to respond. That court on Tuesday ordered the SEC to provide a response within a week.

Coinbase also sought to distance itself from rival exchange Binance, which was also served with an SEC lawsuit on Monday.

The SEC alleged Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao, also sold cryptocurrency products without registering them as securities.

In addition, it accused Binance and Zhao of artificially inflating trading volumes, diverting customer funds and failing to restrict U.S. customers from its platform.

Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal told Reuters late on Tuesday that the two lawsuits are materially different.

"There are no allegations that we did not respect limitations on commingling funds. There were no allegations that we failed to properly segregate any assets or operate our own hedge fund. Things like that just aren't relevant in our case," Grewal said.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coinbase shares rebounded on Wednesday to rise nearly 4.3% to $53.8.

The SEC also filed a motion on Tuesday to freeze assets belonging to Binance's U.S. affiliate. The holding company of Binance is based in the Cayman Islands.

But Grewal said he was "confident" the SEC wouldn't take that step in Coinbase's case.

"The standards that are required for such an asset seizure simply don't apply in our case," he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Hannah Lang and Manya Saini


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 5.88% 25470.9 End-of-day quote.65.16%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 5.92% 27264 End-of-day quote.64.92%
CARDANO (ADA/USD) 0.51% 0.3534 End-of-day quote.43.89%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 2.77% 53.1679 Delayed Quote.45.83%
SOLANA (SOL/BTC) -3.73% 0.0007484 End-of-day quote.24.24%
SOLANA (SOL/EUR) 1.87% 19.08 End-of-day quote.105.43%
SOLANA (SOL/USD) 1.95% 20.4 End-of-day quote.104.98%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
12:38pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall as tech shares give up gains
RE
12:22pTop Stories at Midday: Bargain-Hunting in Coinbase; Licht Out at ..
MT
12:14pCoinbase execs defend platform, calls for clear cryto rules
RE
12:07pINTERVIEW - Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman: How do we ha..
MT
12:07pCoinbase CEO Says Will Continue To Operate Staking Business - Bloomberg Conference
RE
12:07pCoinbase ceo says all customers funds are secure, will be availa…
RE
12:05pCoinbase ceo says will continue to operate staking business…
RE
12:01pCoinbase ceo says several lawmakers in congress and white house…
RE
12:00pCoinbase ceo brian armstrong says sec chair's view is not reflec…
RE
11:30aGlobal markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 870 M - -
Net income 2023 -584 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 106 M 12 106 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51,61 $
Average target price 67,39 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.45.83%12 106
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED173.60%188
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-19.87%140
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.13.33%49
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.8.95%29
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-59.26%2
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer