    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:30:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
60.23 USD   -3.85%
Coinbase to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:20 am ET / 7:20 am PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 950 M - -
Net income 2023 -634 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 693 M 14 693 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 75,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 62,64 $
Average target price 67,95 $
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.77.00%14 693
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.237.46%2 129
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.198.83%1 709
CLEANSPARK, INC.140.20%382
TERAWULF INC.161.42%369
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION98.91%351
