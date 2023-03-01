Advanced search
Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
BU
04:27pInsider Sell: Coinbase Global
MT
03:30pTop Cryptocurrencies Pare Gains as US Treasury Yields Climb on Manufacturing Data; Bitcoin Holds Above $23,000
MT
Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

03/01/2023 | 04:54pm EST

03/01/2023 | 04:54pm EST
Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 862 M - -
Net income 2023 -924 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 006 M 15 006 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.83.19%15 006
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-16.35%146
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.42.22%60
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.17.86%15
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.23.15%14
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.30.66%6