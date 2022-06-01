Log in
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
68.63 USD   -12.13%
Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
BU
05/27INSIDER BUY : Coinbase Global
MT
05/26Cowen Starts Coinbase Global at Outperform With $85 Price Target
MT
Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 504 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 728 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 340 M 17 340 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 78,10 $
Average target price 141,77 $
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-69.05%17 340
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-78.34%516
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-66.59%359
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-58.56%201
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-38.74%67
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-74.86%65