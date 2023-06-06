Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:55:14 2023-06-06 pm EDT
52.43 USD   -10.70%
Summary 
Summary

Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

06/06/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
04:43pCoinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
BU
04:38pUS stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
03:52pTop Cryptocurrencies Advance After US Securities Regulator Sues Coinbase; Bitcoin Nears..
MT
03:48pSector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
02:36pUS stocks mixed as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
02:15pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:08pStocks edge up as Aussie hike provides rates reminder
RE
02:06pUS SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase, one day after suing Binance
RE
02:06pCoinbase Global CEO Says No Path to 'Come in, Register' in Response to US SEC's Lawsuit
MT
01:58pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 871 M - -
Net income 2023 -571 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 770 M 13 770 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 58,71 $
Average target price 67,39 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.65.88%13 770
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED152.80%174
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-17.63%144
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.6.67%46
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.11.46%29
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-62.14%2
