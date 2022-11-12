Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Crypto
exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the
company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and
analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been
moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances".
FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed to
withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival
exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.
At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from the
platform, sources told Reuters on Friday. The firm's founder Sam
Bankman-Fried had transferred $10 billion of customer funds to
his trading company, Alameda Research, the sources said.
New problems emerged on Saturday when FTX's U.S. general
counsel Ryne Miller said in a tweet that the firm's digital
assets were being moved into so-called cold storage "to mitigate
damage upon observing unauthorized transactions."
Cold storage refers to crypto wallets that are not connected
to the internet to guard against hackers.
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473
million worth of cryptoassets were "moved out of FTX wallets in
suspicious circumstances early this morning", but that it could
not confirm that the tokens had been stolen.
FTX's dramatic fall from grace has seen 30-year-old
Bankman-Fried, known for his shorts and t-shirt attire, morph
from being poster child of crypto's successes to the protagonist
of the industry's highest-profile crash.
The collapse shocked investors and prompted fresh calls to
regulate the cryptoasset sector, which has seen losses stack up
so far this year as cryptocurrency prices collapsed.
"Things will continue to simmer after the FTX crash," said
Alan Wong, operations manager of Hong Kong Digital Asset
Exchange.
"With a gap of $8 billion between liabilities and assets,
when FTX is insolvent, it will trigger a domino effect, which
will lead to a series of investors related to FTX going bankrupt
or being forced to sell assets. In an illiquid bear market, the
event will lead to a new round of cryptocurrency declines, as
well as a liquidation of leverage."
MARKET FALLOUT
Since its founding in 2019, FTX had raised more than $2
billion from top investors including Sequoia, SoftBank,
BlackRock and Temasek. In January, FTX had raised $400 million
from investors at a $32 billion valuation.
SoftBank and Sequoia Capital said they were marking their
investments in FTX down to zero.
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc will
also write off the investment its ventures arm made in FTX in
2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bitcoin fell below $16,000 for the first time since 2020
after Binance abandoned its rescue deal on Wednesday.
On Saturday it was trading around $16,831, down by more than
75% from the all-time high of $69,000 it in November last year
.
FTX's token FTT plunged by around 91% this week.
Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms have also
declined.
"We believe cryptocurrency markets remain too small and too
siloed to cause contagion in financial markets, with an $890
billion market cap in comparison to U.S. equity’s $41 trillion,"
Citi analysts wrote.
"Over four years, FTX raised $1.8 billion from venture
capital and pension funds. This is the primary way financial
markets could suffer, as it may have further minor implications
for portfolio shocks in a volatile macro regime."
In its bankruptcy petition, FTX Trading said it has $10
billion to $50 billion in assets, $10 billion to $50 billion in
liabilities, and more than 100,000 creditors. John J. Ray III, a
restructuring expert, was appointed to take over as CEO.
The U.S. securities regulator is investigating FTX.com's
handling of customer funds amid a liquidity crunch, as well its
crypto-lending activities, a source with knowledge of the
inquiry said.
Hedge fund Galois Capital had half its assets trapped on
FTX, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter
from co-founder Kevin Zhou to investors and estimating the
amount to be around $100 million.
(Additional reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Pravin Char)