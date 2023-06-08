Crypto companies made 'calculated' decision to flout rules, says SEC chair

June 8 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday strongly rebutted
criticism that the agency is trying to crush the crypto
industry, and said many companies in the space had made a
"calculated economic decision" to flout its rules.
Speaking at a Piper Sandler conference in New York, Gary
Gensler also reiterated his view that the "vast majority" of
crypto tokens meet the test for being a security and should be
registered with the SEC. That means most crypto exchanges have
to comply with the securities laws too, he added.
"When crypto asset market participants go on Twitter or TV
and say they lacked 'fair notice' that their conduct could be
illegal, don't believe it," he said. "They may have made a
calculated economic decision to take the risk of enforcement as
the cost of doing business."
The crypto industry has attacked Gensler in recent days
after the SEC sued two of the world's largest crypto exchanges,
Coinbase and Binance, for allegedly breaking securities
laws by failing to register their operations with the agency.
Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong, an outspoken SEC
critic who has led a push in Washington for clearer crypto
rules, on Wednesday hit back at Gensler, calling him an
"outlier" among Washington policymakers and accusing him of
being "icy" when the company approached him about registration.
Both Coinbase and Binance deny the SEC's allegations and
have pledged to vigorously defend themselves in court.
U.S. lawmakers also piled pressure on Binance on Thursday,
calling for the Department of Justice to investigate after
allegations in the SEC's Monday complaint indicated that Binance
had made false statements to Congress about its business
practices in a written response to lawmakers questions in March.
In a federal court filing made public on Thursday, the SEC
also said it wanted Binance's U.S. assets frozen so they would
remain safely in the country. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao later
tweeted that Binance.US had roughly $2 billion in customer
assets which had never left the platform unless withdrawn by
customers.
'IT TAKES WORK'
Crypto companies started out in a regulatory gray area, but
the SEC under Gensler has steadily asserted its jurisdiction
over the industry, arguing most tokens are securities and should
be subject to the same disclosure rules.
Other U.S. crypto exchanges are likely to be in the firing
line as a result of this week's lawsuits, which expand the
overall number of cryptocurrencies that the SEC has explicitly
identified as securities, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The SEC alleged Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets
that are securities, while it accused Binance of offering 12
cryptocurrency coins without registering them.
The industry disputes the SEC's authority and has called for
clear new rules.
On Thursday, Gensler hit back at the notion the rules are
unclear, noting the agency has established its position with
more than 100 crypto enforcement actions in addition to other
guidance. "I do recognize - and, again, think it’s appropriate -
that it takes work" to fall into compliance, he added.
In response to the crackdown, many companies have boosted
compliance controls, shelved products and expanded outside the
country, a trend that is likely to continue.
Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on
Thursday it has hired Heath Tarbert, former chair of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as chief legal officer and
head of corporate affairs, effective July 1.
