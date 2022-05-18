Crypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals

May 18 (Reuters) - Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency
exchange in the United States, is launching a global think tank
to shape the policy debate around digital assets as regulators
and Congress explore how crypto assets should be governed.
The Coinbase Institute will accelerate research on
cryptocurrency and Web3 — a decentralized version of the
internet — and spearhead discussions with policymakers and
academics on the intersection of technology and finance, said
Hermine Wong, director of policy at Coinbase and the director of
the institute.
The group did not list any specific policy goals that it
wants to advocate, but said its aims include conducting
research, forging partnerships with academic institutions and
building an in-house team to increase public knowledge about the
crypto ecosystem.
"We're interested in every area of research that involves
the crypto economy and how it is interdisciplinary, how it is
connected to our global economy, and so there's nothing that's
going to be off limits," she said.
The crypto industry has been lobbying regulators and
lawmakers to shape how they oversee the sector. Cryptocurrencies
have tumbled in recent weeks on fears of rising interest rates.
Regulators are moving closer to crafting new rules. Last
week, the chair of the International Organization of Securities
Commissions said global market regulators are likely to launch a
joint body within the next year to better coordinate crypto
regulations.
The collapse of so-called 'stablecoin' TerraUSD has also led
some officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen,
to call on lawmakers to create a new regulatory framework for
cryptocurrencies.
Coinbase has increasingly tried to shape cryptocurrency
regulation. In October, the company published a digital asset
policy proposal in which it suggested that Congress create a new
regulator to oversee the burgeoning industry.
In 2021, Coinbase spent $785,000 on lobbying efforts in the
U.S., according to an analysis from Crypto Head.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio)