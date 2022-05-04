Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

May 4 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc is opening up
its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to all users, the U.S.
cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post https://twitter.com/coinbase/status/1521888126934781954
on Wednesday, a platform which it had earlier rolled out for
select users in the United States.
Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage and
the company is still working on adding more features to the
platform.
First announced in October last year, the platform was
opened up to a "small number" of users in the U.S. in April and
the company had at the time said more users would be added from
a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the
platform is tested.
NFTs are a type of digital asset, which uses blockchain
technology to record the ownership of digital files such as an
image, video or a piece of text.
The popularity of such assets skyrocketed in 2021, but its
growth has displayed signs of cooling of late.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)