Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users
RE
08:20aMizuho Securities Adjusts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $135 From $150, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/01Bored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale
RE
Crypto exchange Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

05/04/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
May 4 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc is opening up its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to all users, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post https://twitter.com/coinbase/status/1521888126934781954 on Wednesday, a platform which it had earlier rolled out for select users in the United States.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage and the company is still working on adding more features to the platform.

First announced in October last year, the platform was opened up to a "small number" of users in the U.S. in April and the company had at the time said more users would be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the platform is tested.

NFTs are a type of digital asset, which uses blockchain technology to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or a piece of text.

The popularity of such assets skyrocketed in 2021, but its growth has displayed signs of cooling of late. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
