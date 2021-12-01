Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crypto firm CEOs to testify before U.S. House banking panel on Dec. 8

12/01/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jeremy Allaire, the Chief Executive Officer of cryptocurrency start-up Circle, speaks during an interview, in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top executives of eight major cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase Global Inc, will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Dec. 8, the panel announced on Wednesday.

The hearing marks the first time major players in the rapidly growing crypto markets will testify before lawmakers, as policymakers grapple with the implications of the new financial product and how to best regulate it.

Some progressives have become increasingly skeptical of cryptocurrency and the risks they may pose, with Senator Elizabeth Warren, among others, calling for a regulatory crackdown on the volatile sector.

Alesia Haas, the CFO of Coinbase Global, will be among witnesses at the hearing, which will focus on "the challenges and benefits of financial innovation," according to the committee announcement.

Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX Trading, Chad Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos, and Dennelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, will also be witnesses at the hearing.

Also testifying will be Brian Brooks, the current CEO of Bitfury, who previously served as a top banking regulator under the Trump administration. As the acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brooks pushed forward several policies aimed at making it easier for banks to engage with cryptocurrency.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
02:34pCrypto firm CEOs to testify before U.S. House banking panel on Dec. 8
RE
12:51pHIVE Blockchain Backs Blockchain Software Firm with Investment; Down 0.8%
MT
11/30Brazil's Nubank slashes IPO valuation target to about $40 billion
RE
11/30Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/30Financial Stocks Finishing Close to Intraday Lows
MT
11/30Financial Stocks Losing More Ground in Tuesday Selloff
MT
11/30Coinbase Global to Buy Unbound Security
MT
11/30Coinbase Global, Inc. agreed to acquire Unbound Security from its Cofounder and Chief E..
CI
11/24INSIDER SELL : Coinbase Global
MT
11/23Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Crypto Economy Forum
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 373 M - -
Net income 2021 3 187 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67 789 M 67 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,58x
EV / Sales 2022 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 781
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 315,00 $
Average target price 380,08 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%67 789
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.389.18%5 241
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.119.95%4 333
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC327.27%874
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%121