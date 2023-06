June 6 (Reuters) -

* DFPI ISSUES ACTION AGAINST COINBASE CITING STAKING REWARDS PROGRAM VIOLATES SECURITIES LAW

* DFPI-ACKNOWLEDGES SEC'S CONCURRENT EFFORTS TO ENFORCE SECURITIES LAWS AND APPRECIATES INTER-AGENCY COMMUNICATION REGARDING THIS ACTION

* DFPI - COINBASE STAKING REWARDS PROGRAM ACCOUNTS NATIONWIDE NOT INSURED BY FDIC OR SECURITIES INVESTOR PROTECTION CORPORATION (SIPC)