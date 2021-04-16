Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/16 03:19:39 pm
341.555 USD   +5.83%
02:59pDollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields
RE
10:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
09:40aStock Indexes on Track for Weekly Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields

04/16/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Greenback set for 0.7% drop this week

* US says Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan violate currency thresholds

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a four-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, still smarting from a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields the previous session, and as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence it would keep an accommodative policy stance for a while longer.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a one-month low of 1.528% overnight, moving further away from March's 1.776%, its highest in more than a year, even in the face of Thursday's stronger-than-expected retail sales and employment data. On Friday, the 10-year recovered some ground to trade at 1.5675%.

"It's a little bit of a change of course," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.

Trang cited some profit-taking after the greenback's sharp appreciation in March as well as the recent retreat in Treasury yields as main reasons for the dollar's weakness.

Investors' healthy appetite for riskier assets such as equities has also sapped some of the safe-haven demand the dollar typically enjoys, Trang said.

Some market participants expect the dollar weakness to persist.

"My best guess is the 10-year Treasuries won’t move a great deal from here over the coming quarter and that sets the backdrop for the recent dynamics we’ve seen, with dollar weakness continuing much of this current quarter," Colin Asher senior economist at Mizuho said.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies was 0.111% lower at 91.561, its lowest since March 18. For the week the index was down 0.7%, set for its second straight weekly decline.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the U.S. economy was still far from making "substantial progress" toward the central bank's goals of 2% inflation and full employment, the bar the Fed has set for beginning to consider reducing its support for the economy.

That echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments in several speeches over the past week that policymakers will look through near-term rises in prices amid ongoing slack in the labour market.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will continue enhanced engagement with Vietnam and Switzerland, and initiate similar talks with Taiwan after concluding all three countries met the criteria under a 2015 U.S. currency manipulation law.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.3% against its U.S. counterpart, turning higher for the week, as oil prices gained and the broader decline for the greenback offset domestic data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in wholesale trade.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin stood around $61,648.71, below the record high of $64,895 reached on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase this week made its debut in Nasdaq in a direct listing.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.58% 0.9667 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.773 Delayed Quote.0.40%
BITCOIN - EURO -2.43% 51495.05 Real-time Quote.123.90%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -2.33% 61666.15 Real-time Quote.118.85%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.04% 1.72957 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.38329 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.40% 86.985 Delayed Quote.7.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.10% 0.73564 Delayed Quote.6.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.79955 Delayed Quote.1.73%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 4.85% 339.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 11784.25 Delayed Quote.0.99%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.24% 1.49792 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.19797 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.45% 0.013427 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 66.72 Delayed Quote.28.12%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 0.13% 696.344 Real-time Quote.14.12%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 14049.862472 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.77% 0.89303 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.71419 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.33% 1.25038 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
WTI -0.38% 63.099 Delayed Quote.30.48%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
02:59pDollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields
RE
10:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
09:40aStock Indexes on Track for Weekly Gains
DJ
07:34aCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Loop Capital Starts Coinbase Global at Buy With $394 Price Ta..
MT
06:52aSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Edge Higher, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Flat
MT
03:44aThis Vegan Billionaire Disrupted the Crypto Markets. Stocks May Be Next.
DJ
04/15COINBASE GLOBAL  : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
RE
04/15Financials Down After Mixed Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04/15World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble
RE
04/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits milestone, S&P breaks record high on tech ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 854 M - -
Net income 2021 1 299 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 183 M 42 183 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 501,00 $
Last Close Price 322,75 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%42 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ