Dollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields

* Greenback set for 0.7% drop this week
* US says Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan violate currency
thresholds
NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a
four-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, still
smarting from a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields the previous
session, and as investors increasingly bought into the Federal
Reserve's insistence it would keep an accommodative policy
stance for a while longer.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped
to a one-month low of 1.528% overnight, moving further away from
March's 1.776%, its highest in more than a year, even in the
face of Thursday's stronger-than-expected retail sales and
employment data. On Friday, the 10-year recovered some ground to
trade at 1.5675%.
"It's a little bit of a change of course," said Minh Trang,
senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.
Trang cited some profit-taking after the greenback's sharp
appreciation in March as well as the recent retreat in Treasury
yields as main reasons for the dollar's weakness.
Investors' healthy appetite for riskier assets such as
equities has also sapped some of the safe-haven demand the
dollar typically enjoys, Trang said.
Some market participants expect the dollar weakness to
persist.
"My best guess is the 10-year Treasuries won’t move a great
deal from here over the coming quarter and that sets the
backdrop for the recent dynamics we’ve seen, with dollar
weakness continuing much of this current quarter," Colin Asher
senior economist at Mizuho said.
The dollar index measuring the greenback against a
basket of six currencies was 0.111% lower at 91.561, its lowest
since March 18. For the week the index was down 0.7%, set for
its second straight weekly decline.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the U.S. economy
was still far from making "substantial progress" toward the
central bank's goals of 2% inflation and full employment, the
bar the Fed has set for beginning to consider reducing its
support for the economy.
That echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments in several
speeches over the past week that policymakers will look through
near-term rises in prices amid ongoing slack in the labour
market.
On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will
continue enhanced engagement with Vietnam and Switzerland, and
initiate similar talks with Taiwan after concluding all three
countries met the criteria under a 2015 U.S. currency
manipulation law.
The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.3% against its U.S.
counterpart, turning higher for the week, as oil prices gained
and the broader decline for the greenback offset domestic data
showing a bigger-than-expected drop in wholesale trade.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin stood around
$61,648.71, below the record high of $64,895 reached on
Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase this
week made its debut in Nasdaq in a direct listing.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York and Ritvik Carvalho
in London; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and
Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan
and Marguerita Choy)