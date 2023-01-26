Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
2023-01-25
52.76 USD   -1.48%
04:58aDutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros
RE
01/25Tech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
01/25Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Slides Below $23,000
MT
Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros

01/26/2023
Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.

The fine mirrors one handed to Coinbase rival Binance in July.

Coinbase said it disagreed with the DNB's decision, which it said "includes no criticism of our actual services" and was considering an appeal.

Cryptocurrency companies operating in the Netherlands have been obliged to register as money transmitters under the country's anti-money laundering rules since May 2020.

The DNB said Coinbase was out of compliance between November 2020 and "at least" August 2022, before it successfully registered on Sept. 22, 2022.

During that period "a large number of unusual transactions may have gone unnoticed by the investigative authorities", it said.

The DNB said it had taken into consideration that Coinbase was one of the largest cryptocurrency companies and had a "significant number of customers in the Netherlands".

Coinbase has until March 2 to appeal.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
