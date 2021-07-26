Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – COIN

07/26/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 2021, initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Coinbase securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:14pEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Lo..
BU
10:01aCOIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Coinbase G..
PR
02:01aDGAP-NEWS : Bit2me: L'ancien PDG de Coinbase UK, Zeeshan Feroz, rejoint Bit2Me
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : Bit2me: Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me
DJ
07/24THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Coinbase Global, I..
BU
07/23COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07/23COINBASE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
07/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
07/23INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Coinb..
BU
07/23SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 344 M - -
Net income 2021 2 120 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 932 M 46 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales 2022 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 717
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 224,92 $
Average target price 351,64 $
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Schuler Barry Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%46 853
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.65.39%3 163
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.136.02%2 804
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC235.15%691