Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-09-27 pm EDT
62.41 USD   +0.20%
12:56pFTX President Brett Harrison steps down
RE
09/26Cryptocurrency Traders Set for Another Volatile Week as Fed Presidents Give Policy Views; Pound Collapses
MT
09/23Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTX President Brett Harrison steps down

09/27/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brett Harrison, president of FTX US, is stepping down from his role but will stay on in an advisory capacity at the cryptocurrency exchange, he wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Harrison's decision comes a month after one of his now-deleted tweets caught the ire of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The U.S. regulator had said the July tweet contained misleading claims that funds held at and stocks purchased through FTX were FDIC insured, and ordered the company to remove any misleading language from its social media accounts and websites.

In response, chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried emphasized FTX is not FDIC-insured, and apologized if anyone misinterpreted previous comments.

Harrison, who took over the role in May last year, is moving on at a time the cryptocurrency exchange is seen as the 'white knight' of the beleaguered sector as it acquires assets, technologies and customers of companies at cheap valuations in a shaky digital assets sector.

"This industry is at a number of crossroads. The one that matters most to me, as a financial technologist, is the intersection of the arrival of larger market participants, and the increasing fragmentation and technological complexity of the market's landscape," he wrote on Twitter, adding he will remain in the industry.

The cryptocurrency sector has been crippled due to an industry wide sell-off after the collapse of major tokens terraUSD and luna. Several firms including hedge fund Three Arrows and crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy, while Coinbase, BlockFi and Crypto.com laid off thousands of employees. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
12:56pFTX President Brett Harrison steps down
RE
09/26Cryptocurrency Traders Set for Another Volatile Week as Fed Presidents Give Policy View..
MT
09/23Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
09/23Moody's Confirms Coinbase's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Negative
MT
09/23Crypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
RE
09/22Insider Buy: Coinbase Global
MT
09/22Coinbase Receives Dutch Regulatory Approval to Begin Offering Crypto Products, Services
MT
09/22Coinbase Global Gains Regulatory Approval in the Ne..
MT
09/21Sector Update: Financial Stocks Tumble After Fed Rate Increase
MT
09/21Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edging Higher Ahead of FOMC Announcement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 630 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 022 M 14 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 62,28 $
Average target price 95,52 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.32%14 022
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-43.33%285
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-53.41%230
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-84.45%61
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-73.08%51
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-92.06%23