  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
57.46 USD   +12.84%
11:00aFTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators
RE
11/12WRAPUP 5-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
RE
11/12Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

11/13/2022 | 11:00am EST
The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami

(Reuters) - The collapse of FTX is the subject of scrutiny from investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the highestprofile crypto blowups, after traders rushed to withdraw $6billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchangeBinance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.

In a statement on Sunday, the Royal Bahamas Police said: "In light of the collapse of FTX globally and the provisional liquidation of FTX Digital Markets Ltd., a team of financial investigators from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch are working closely with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred."

FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

FTX's newly appointed Chief Executive John J. Ray III said on Saturday that the company was working with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate the problem, and was making "every effort to secure all assets, wherever located."

The exchange's dramatic fall from grace has seen its30-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried, known for his shorts andT-shirt attire, morph from being the poster child of crypto'ssuccesses to the protagonist of the industry's biggest crash.

Bankman-Fried, who lives in the Bahamas, has also been thesubject of speculation about his whereabouts and he deniedrumors on Twitter that he had flown to South America. When askedby Reuters on Saturday whether he had flown to Argentina, he responded in a text message: "Nope". He told Reuters he was in the Bahamas.

(Reporting by Jasper Wade in the Bahamas; Writing by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 12.84% 57.46 Delayed Quote.-77.23%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.03% 166.3901 Delayed Quote.40.05%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 160.7 Delayed Quote.56.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 183 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 558 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 041 M 13 041 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 57,46 $
Average target price 77,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-77.23%13 041
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-76.00%121
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-87.63%52
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-75.48%48
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-64.24%37
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.-61.21%21