Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federman & Sherwood : Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recover Investor Losses

08/11/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action law firm known nationwide to recover investor losses filed a securities class action against Coinbase Global, Inc., and certain officers and directors to recover losses for shareholders who bought stock in the IPO or soon thereafter. The lawsuit is focused on alleged misrepresentations about the Company’s trading platform and the reliability of the platform.

Investors and persons who have information or want to learn about the lawsuit can contact Federman & Sherwood by emailing lbm@federmanlaw.com or by visiting our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:03pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recove..
BU
12:54pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Coinbase Global PT to $275 From..
MT
12:31pDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
11:48aCOINBASE GLOBAL : to See Strong Earnings in Next Three to Five Years Due to 'Mat..
MT
10:04aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Coinbase Global to $337 ..
MT
09:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $3..
MT
09:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Coinbase Global to $420 Fro..
MT
09:13aWall Street Set for Small Gains, US Consumer Price Gains Slow in July
MT
07:55aStocks Signal Mostly Lower Session as S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip; Europe, A..
MT
07:50aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Wedbush Lifts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $300 From $275..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 934 M - -
Net income 2021 2 508 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 270 M 56 270 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 717
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 269,67 $
Average target price 328,23 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%56 270
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.126.55%3 693
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.241.95%3 552
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC272.73%650