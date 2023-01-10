Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
43.23 USD   +12.96%
05:37pSotera Health, Coinbase rise; Broadcom falls
AQ
05:34pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:55p10-month sentence imposed for cryptocurrency insider trading
AQ
Financials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup

01/10/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly ahead of inflation data later in the week.

The World Bank sharply slashed its growth forecast for the global economy in 2023, marking it out as one of the weakest years outside of the pandemic and the global financial crisis, as persistently high inflation has elevated the risk for a worldwide recession.

In the short term, the stock market will likely be range-bound, but equity markets could slide should economic data turn sour, said one money manager. "The equity market likes to see evidence," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "Stocks will go down when the data shows a recession, and we haven't seen that yet." Federal Reserve policy will help decide how the stock market responds to recessionary data, Mr. Di Mattia said.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global said it would lay off more than 20% of staff.

Fidelity Investments agreed to its first takeover deal in more than seven years, acquiring stock-plan software company Shoobx. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 598 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 686 M 8 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 38,27 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.8.14%8 686
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-0.64%174
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.17.78%50
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS11.92%50
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.17.86%15
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-1.06%11