  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30 2022-06-27 pm EDT
56.86 USD   -9.34%
01:20pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
12:47pGrowth stocks drag Nasdaq lower, energy shares bounce
RE
11:52aCoinbase Shares Drop After Goldman Reportedly Cuts It to Sell
MT
Growth stocks drag Nasdaq lower, energy shares bounce

06/27/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* S&P 500 energy stocks among few gainers

* Robinhood rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Dow flat, S&P up 0.25%, Nasdaq down 0.34%

June 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite index fell by midday trading on Monday, dragged down by high-growth stocks as last week's rally on easing concerns over inflation lost steam, while recovering oil prices boosted shares of energy firms.

"We had a nice rally last week, so I think we're seeing a little bit of profit taking this morning," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"The stocks that were up the most last week are the ones getting hit the hardest here today."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which gained 7.5% last week, fell 0.3%, the only decliner among the three major indexes.

Investors were betting on the retreat in oil prices from the three-month highs hit in June to potentially ease inflationary pressures and likely push the U.S. Federal Reserve to moderate its aggressive policy tightening.

Data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods and shipments increased solidly in May, pointing to sustained strength in business spending on equipment in the second quarter.

Oil prices also moved back into positive territory, pushing up the S&P 500 energy index by 2.5%, reining in expectations for inflation falling on the back of lower energy prices.

The U.S. central bank has rapidly raised interest rates to tame 40-year-high inflation, stoking fears its actions could tip the world's largest economy into a recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 index earlier this month recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak to confirm a bear market.

For the quarter, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were headed for second straight quarterly declines for the first time since the second and third quarter of 2015.

"We think they have hit a bottom for the quarter," said Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

"June is normally a weak month because what happens is there are very few earnings reports. So we think we have hit the lows through June."

At 12:15 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.97 points, or 0.05%, at 31,517.65, the S&P 500 was up 9.75 points, or 0.25%, at 3,921.49, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 39.09 points, or 0.34%, at 11,568.53.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose 3.3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the retail broker's stock to "neutral" from "sell".

Goldman Sachs, however, cut its rating on Coinbase Global Inc to "sell" from "buy", sending shares of the cryptocurrency exchange lower by 8.7%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 59 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -9.67% 56.66 Delayed Quote.-75.15%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 31483.82 Real-time Quote.-13.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.06% 115.51 Delayed Quote.43.77%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.46% 11554.96 Real-time Quote.-25.81%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 4.94% 8.395 Delayed Quote.-54.96%
WTI 3.23% 109.965 Delayed Quote.42.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 230 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 781 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 923 M 13 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 62,71 $
Average target price 124,05 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.15%13 923
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-72.27%292
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-56.65%239
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-62.22%183
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-95.12%114
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-76.89%86