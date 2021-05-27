Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coinbase Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Coinbase Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/27/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 319 M - -
Net income 2021 2 147 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 396 M 50 396 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 717
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 373,54 $
Last Close Price 241,52 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Schuler Barry Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%50 396
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.141.95%2 513
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.62.68%2 326
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC345.45%793