    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
53.72 USD   -26.40%
05:52pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Coinbase Global, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:57pNasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to investors
RE
03:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Lower This Afternoon Markets
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Coinbase Global, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

05/11/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Coinbase released its results for the first quarter of 2020 on May 10, 2022. The Company disclosed that it lost $430 million for the quarter, or $1.98 per share. The Company earned $3.05 per share in the same period of the prior year. Based on this news, shares of Coinbase lost more than 26% on May 11, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 966 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 608 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 198 M 16 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 72,99 $
Average target price 212,32 $
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-71.08%16 198
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-60.91%1 366
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-64.09%1 254
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-66.28%883
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-75.36%509
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-42.74%322