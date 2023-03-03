Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
64.55 USD   +1.33%
05:13pMoody's downgrades Silvergate's rating after going concern warning
RE
05:12pFinancials Gain as Traders Hedge on Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:57pSector Update: Financial Stocks Still Adding to Friday Gains
MT
Summary 
Summary

Moody's downgrades Silvergate's rating after going concern warning

03/03/2023 | 05:13pm EST
March 3 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's downgraded Silvergate Capital Corp's deposit rating to 'Caa1' from 'Ba3' on Friday, after the crypto-focused bank raised going concern doubts earlier this week.

On Wednesday, La Jolla, California-based Silvergate delayed its annual report and said it had sold additional securities to repay debts and was evaluating the impact of these events on "its ability to continue as a going concern."

Cryptocurrency heavyweights including Coinbase Global Inc and Galaxy Digital have subsequently dropped Silvergate as their banking partner.

Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy, and the firm's troubles highlight the fragility of confidence in digital assets.

Moody's said the Silvergate rating change reflects its "expectation that the company will continue to experience further declines in deposits, forcing it to continue selling securities, potentially at further losses."

The bank's ratings were also placed on review for downgrade, Moody's said.

Silvergate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 1.27% 64.51 Delayed Quote.79.99%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -3.24% 4.48 Delayed Quote.19.64%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.87% 5.77 Delayed Quote.-67.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 862 M - -
Net income 2023 -924 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 745 M 14 745 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
EV / Sales 2024 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.79.99%14 745
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-8.97%159
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.42.22%60
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.17.86%15
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.18.66%13
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.39.92%6