Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
52.76 USD   +2.22%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/06Dollar adrift as traders assess Fed options; Aussie buoyant
RE
06/06News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/07/2023 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
SEC Sues Coinbase in Latest Move Against Crypto

The regulator said the U.S.'s largest crypto platform violated rules that require it to register as an exchange and be overseen by the federal agency. 

 
Judge Punts on Legality of Decentralized Finance Protocol PoolTogether

More than a year and a half after a user of the decentralized finance protocol PoolTogether brought a lawsuit challenging its legality, a federal judge in New York on Tuesday said questions it raised should be handled in state court. 

 
Venture-Capital Firm Sequoia to Separate China Business

Sequoia told its investors it would split into three independent partnerships that would be distinct firms with separate brands. 

 
Bitcoin Shrugs Off SEC's Charges Against Coinbase

Crypto markets were steady as the regulator filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, a day after filing charges against Binance. 

 
Top Morgan Stanley M&A Banker to Join Law Firm Paul Weiss

Veteran deal maker Rob Kindler has been at Morgan Stanley for 17 years. 

 
GPB Capital Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Former GPB Capital Holdings executive Jeffrey Lash pleaded guilty to wire fraud, a move that stands to strengthen the Justice Department's case against the private-equity firm's founder and another man. 

 
U.S. Regulator Proposes More Active Role for Auditors in Detecting Companies' Law Violations

Audit watchdog PCAOB wants to require auditors to focus on any noncompliance that could have a material effect on corporate financial statements. 

 
Bank of Canada Rate Decision on Wednesday Viewed as Tossup

Economists are split on whether the central bank will resume raising interest rates on Wednesday or at its July meeting. 

 
SEC Sues Crypto Exchange Binance

The regulator alleges that the company misused customer funds and ran an illegal crypto exchange in the U.S. 

 
Allstate Stops Selling New Home-Insurance Policies in California, Citing Wildfire Risks

The company said it has become too expensive to offer home insurance in the state.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 5.88% 25470.9 End-of-day quote.65.16%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 5.92% 27264 End-of-day quote.64.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.74613 Delayed Quote.0.84%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -12.09% 51.61 Delayed Quote.45.83%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.53% 85.86 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.03% 1.34002 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/06Dollar adrift as traders assess Fed options; Aussie buoyant
RE
06/06News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/06News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/06US tightens crackdown on crypto with lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance
RE
06/06US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase, one day after suing Binance
RE
06/06US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week
RE
06/06Financials Up as Regional Banks Rally -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/06World Bank's Upgraded 2023 Global Growth Forecast Helps Lift Equities
MT
06/06Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 871 M - -
Net income 2023 -584 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 106 M 12 106 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51,61 $
Average target price 67,39 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.45.83%13 770
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED152.80%174
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-17.63%144
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.6.67%46
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.11.46%29
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-62.14%2
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer