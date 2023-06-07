News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Sues Coinbase in Latest Move Against Crypto

The regulator said the U.S.'s largest crypto platform violated rules that require it to register as an exchange and be overseen by the federal agency.

Judge Punts on Legality of Decentralized Finance Protocol PoolTogether

More than a year and a half after a user of the decentralized finance protocol PoolTogether brought a lawsuit challenging its legality, a federal judge in New York on Tuesday said questions it raised should be handled in state court.

Venture-Capital Firm Sequoia to Separate China Business

Sequoia told its investors it would split into three independent partnerships that would be distinct firms with separate brands.

Bitcoin Shrugs Off SEC's Charges Against Coinbase

Crypto markets were steady as the regulator filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, a day after filing charges against Binance.

Top Morgan Stanley M&A Banker to Join Law Firm Paul Weiss

Veteran deal maker Rob Kindler has been at Morgan Stanley for 17 years.

GPB Capital Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Former GPB Capital Holdings executive Jeffrey Lash pleaded guilty to wire fraud, a move that stands to strengthen the Justice Department's case against the private-equity firm's founder and another man.

U.S. Regulator Proposes More Active Role for Auditors in Detecting Companies' Law Violations

Audit watchdog PCAOB wants to require auditors to focus on any noncompliance that could have a material effect on corporate financial statements.

Bank of Canada Rate Decision on Wednesday Viewed as Tossup

Economists are split on whether the central bank will resume raising interest rates on Wednesday or at its July meeting.

SEC Sues Crypto Exchange Binance

The regulator alleges that the company misused customer funds and ran an illegal crypto exchange in the U.S.

Allstate Stops Selling New Home-Insurance Policies in California, Citing Wildfire Risks

The company said it has become too expensive to offer home insurance in the state.

