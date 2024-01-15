China Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank on Monday kept its key policy rates unchanged in an unexpected hold.

It Won't Be a Recession-It Will Just Feel Like One

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal lowered the probability of a recession in the coming 12 months, but expect economic growth of just 1%, on average, a significant slowdown from last year.

Congressional Leaders Strike Deal to Fund Government Into Early March

A procedural vote for the spending bill has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Businesses That Rescued America From Inflation, Recession, Lost Jobs

From oil drillers to chip makers, businesses responded to soaring prices by boosting supply, which cooled inflation without a recession or high unemployment.

What's next for stocks as 'tired' market stalls in 2024 ahead of closely watched retail sales

U.S. stocks are struggling to advance in early 2024, as investors digest the start of earnings season and eye inflation ahead of closely-watched retail sales data.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. economy is 'resilient.' How do other bank execs feel?

In the week ahead, we'll see if the big banks' cautious, muddied optimism about consumers, markets and businesses filters through to the rest of the financial industry.

Goldman Sachs Goes Big on Lending to the Wealthy

The Wall Street giant, having given up on Main Street consumers, now wants to increase loans to hedge funds, private equity and the ultrarich.

The Last Man Standing in Crypto

Brian Armstrong has continued expanding Coinbase Global despite the industry slowdown and a long string of unprofitable quarters.

How Iowa's Economy Is Faring Heading Into the Caucuses, in Seven Charts

Unemployment is low, and earnings have risen more slowly in the state than nationwide.

Fed Posts Its Largest Annual Operating Loss

The central bank's deficit of $114.3 billion last year resulted from its efforts to stimulate the economy and then stamp out inflation.

