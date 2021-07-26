Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Bit2me: Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me

07/26/2021 | 02:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Bit2me / Key word(s): Personnel 
Bit2me: Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me 
2021-07-26 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me 
Feroz will join the company founded by Leif Ferreira and Andrei Manuel as a Strategy Advisor. With this recent 
incorporation, the company aims to position itself as the new number one exchange in Europe. 
Madrid 
Spanish cryptocurrency platform Bit2Me announces the addition of Zeeshan Feroz as a strategic advisor to its team. The 
executive, who was responsible for establishing and growing Coinbase's business outside the US, will bring his 
extensive experience in the cryptocurrency and finance sector. Along with Bit2Me founders Leif Ferreira and Andrei 
Manuel, Feroz aims to position the company as the first leading Spanish exchange in Europe. 
Coinbase, headquartered in San Francisco (USA), is the largest player in crypto trading and offers crypto and fiat 
currency exchange in more than 30 countries, and storage and digital asset management in 190 other countries. Last 
April, Coinbase went public with a nearly USD100 billion valuation. 
During his time at Coinbase,Zeeshan helped the business establish a strong operational base in Europe and become the 
leading provider for crypto services to retail and institutional customers globally. 
Previously, Zeeshan held several leadership roles including Global Head of Payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com since 
acquired by Airbnb and VP of Sales at Paysafe Group. 
The signing of Zeeshan is a milestone for the Spanish cryptocurrency sector and signals the exponential growth that the 
vibrant ecosystem is experiencing, as well as Bit2Me's ability to attract talent. To date, the company has hired more 
than a hundred workers and expects to add as many employees as possible in 2022. In addition, Bit2Me has nearly 250,000 
customers in more than 100 countries. 
Bit2Me has more than 20 services to buy, sell and manage track of its 67 virtual currencies and euros, including 
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, or Polkadot, among many others. One of the latest products the company has announced is 
Bit2Me Pay, a new free and instant cryptocurrency and euro transfer service that works via email or phone number. In 
addition, Bit2Me plans to launch more products this year to increase its offer and establish itself as the best 
cryptocurrency suite in Europe. 
Contact Details 
Vicky Salas 
media@bit2me.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:      English 
Company:       Bit2me 
               Madrid 
               Spain 
EQS News ID:   1221393 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221393 2021-07-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

