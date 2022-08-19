S&P 500, Nasdaq eye weekly loss as rate-hike worries hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

* GM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years
* Deere shares slip after earnings miss
* 10-year U.S. Treasury yield nears 3%
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 1.16%, Nasdaq 1.91%
Aug 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Friday were
set for their first weekly loss after four weeks of gains as
worries over interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite and
dragged the megacap growth and technology stocks sharply lower.
The blue-chip Dow was set to post slim weekly gains,
with stocks struggling to advance this week as initial hope that
the inflation had peaked gave way to doubts following the
Federal Reserve's minutes from July meeting.
The market expectation of a less aggressive rate hike was
dampened as the minutes did not provide a clear hint at the pace
of rate increases and showed policymakers committed to raising
rates.
"Today was the day that the bullish investors just didn't
have the muscle to keep pushing the game higher and that happens
at some point - optimism fades and the bears get a bite at the
apple," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading & research at Harvest
Volatility Management.
High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc
and Alphabet Inc fell over 2% as U.S.
Treasury bond yields rose, mimicking European bonds as Germany
posted record-high increase in monthly producer prices.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to near a
one-month high at 2.978%.
Banks fell 2.3% and were set to end the week lower,
potentially snapping their six-week winning streak.
"Lot of individual not so great news here today and it's
just manifesting in an overall market selloff," said Dennis
Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading, pointing to profit miss
by Deere & Co, inflation in Germany and a selloff in meme
stocks and cryptocurrencies.
At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 231.33 points, or 0.68%, at 33,767.71, the S&P 500
was down 49.57 points, or 1.16%, at 4,234.17, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 247.57 points, or 1.91%, at
12,717.78.
Meanwhile, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin
said on Friday the Fed's efforts to control inflation could lead
to a recession, but it needn't be "calamitous".
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday he
was in favor of a third straight 75 basis-point rate hike in
September, while his San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly said
a 50 or 75 basis point hike next month would be "reasonable".
The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by
225 bps since March to fight four decade-high inflation.
Focus next week will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech
on the economic outlook at the annual global central bankers'
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Friday's monthly options expiration should also make way for
greater near-term stock market moves, as a lot of options dealer
positions, which may have been acting to suppress index
volatility, expires, analysts said.
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks dropped
following a sudden selloff in bitcoin, with crypto exchange
Coinbase Global and miner Marathon Digital
down 9.6% and 14.1%, respectively.
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond Inc plunged 35.2% as
billionaire investor Ryan Cohen exited the struggling home goods
retailer by selling his stake.
General Motors Co rose 2.1% after it said it would
reinstate quarterly dividend payouts.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.85-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 4.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 75 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru,
Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun
Koyyur)