  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:06 2022-12-07 pm EST
42.40 USD   -0.04%
11:40aSEC chair says crypto intermediaries should comply with law
RE
12/06Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Close to $17,000
MT
12/06Factbox-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should comply with law

12/07/2022 | 11:40am EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.

"Their business model right now is offering the public… an interest return in crypto… and then possibly trading against their customers," Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. "The runway is getting shorter" between crypto lenders' compliance and SEC enforcement, the SEC chair added.

The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler said in the interview. He labeled the crypto intermediaries as "crypto casinos."

"The entrepreneurs in this field have chosen - it's a choice - to try and skirt the law, whether they're setting up overseas and servicing overseas actors," Gensler said. "But if they're tapping into U.S. markets, they need to come into compliance."

The SEC chair added that next Wednesday, the agency will take up recommendations from agency staff on equity market structure. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 180 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 572 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 626 M 9 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,4%
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-83.20%9 626
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-67.00%167
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-74.52%48
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-89.67%44
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-64.24%36
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.0.00%17