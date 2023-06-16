SEC enforcement chief rejects criticism of crypto crackdown

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) official on Friday rejected criticism
of the regulator's cryptocurrency crackdown and slammed the
sector for violating securities laws.
The regulator's heightened scrutiny of crypto firms comes in
response to the industry's failure to comply with the agency's
regulations, SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal said at a
Rutgers University and Lowenstein Sandler LLP event in New York.
The agency's aggressive policing has sparked a wave of
criticism from digital assets firms and advocates on Capitol
Hill for what they describe as regulatory overreach.
"We have worked thoughtfully and incrementally in this
space," Grewal said on Friday. "Typically you'd also see
compliance but we're not seeing that in this space, so we had to
change strategies."
The SEC began targeting initial coin sales as unregistered
securities offerings, but has increasingly focused on crypto
firms acting as unregistered exchanges and broker-dealers.
The crypto sector has said that existing U.S. regulations
are inadequate and called for new rules. On Friday, Grewal
questioned whether such new rules would work to tamp down
misconduct.
"Even if you came up with a bespoke rule set, you have an
entire industry where the ethos is built around noncompliance,"
he said.
The SEC last week sued Binance and Coinbase, two of the
world's largest crypto exchanges, for allegedly breaking its
rules. The SEC's actions were the latest in a crypto crackdown
that has gathered pace under Democratic leadership.
Binance and Coinbase have both denied the allegations and
have accused the SEC of walking away from the firms' efforts to
cooperate and come to a resolution. Coinbase has said the agency
hardened its stance and became less willing to work with crypto
firms in the wake of the FTX scandal in late 2022.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Macfie)