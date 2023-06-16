Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36:25 2023-06-16 pm EDT
55.35 USD   +2.03%
01:01pSEC enforcement chief rejects criticism of crypto crackdown
RE
08:01aBlackRock Files Application for Bitcoin ETF With Coinbase Custody as Custodian
MT
06:13aSec Sues Binance And Coinbase : What Are The Allegations And What Is Next?
AQ
SEC enforcement chief rejects criticism of crypto crackdown

06/16/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows smartphone with displayed Binance and Coinbase logos

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official on Friday rejected criticism of the regulator's cryptocurrency crackdown and slammed the sector for violating securities laws.

The regulator's heightened scrutiny of crypto firms comes in response to the industry's failure to comply with the agency's regulations, SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal said at a Rutgers University and Lowenstein Sandler LLP event in New York.

The agency's aggressive policing has sparked a wave of criticism from digital assets firms and advocates on Capitol Hill for what they describe as regulatory overreach.

"We have worked thoughtfully and incrementally in this space," Grewal said on Friday. "Typically you'd also see compliance but we're not seeing that in this space, so we had to change strategies."

The SEC began targeting initial coin sales as unregistered securities offerings, but has increasingly focused on crypto firms acting as unregistered exchanges and broker-dealers.

The crypto sector has said that existing U.S. regulations are inadequate and called for new rules. On Friday, Grewal questioned whether such new rules would work to tamp down misconduct.

"Even if you came up with a bespoke rule set, you have an entire industry where the ethos is built around noncompliance," he said.

The SEC last week sued Binance and Coinbase, two of the world's largest crypto exchanges, for allegedly breaking its rules. The SEC's actions were the latest in a crypto crackdown that has gathered pace under Democratic leadership.

Binance and Coinbase have both denied the allegations and have accused the SEC of walking away from the firms' efforts to cooperate and come to a resolution. Coinbase has said the agency hardened its stance and became less willing to work with crypto firms in the wake of the FTX scandal in late 2022. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 844 M - -
Net income 2023 -571 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 725 M 12 725 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 54,25 $
Average target price 66,61 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.53.29%12 725
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED164.00%181
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-42.63%100
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.2.22%44
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-15.88%22
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-69.14%1
