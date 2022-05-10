Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
72.99 USD   -12.60%
04:39pCoinbase Global Swings to Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines -- Share Tumble After-Hours
MT
04:33pCoinbase misses revenue estimates as retail investors head for the door
RE
04:31pCOINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Coinbase Global, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022

05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon. My name is Gino, and I will be conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
04:39pCoinbase Global Swings to Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines -- Share Tumble After-Hours
MT
04:33pCoinbase misses revenue estimates as retail investors head for the door
RE
04:31pCOINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04:21pCoinbase Releases First Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter
BU
04:20pCoinbase Global Q1 Total Trading Volume at $309 Billion, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Cons..
MT
04:18pCoinbase Global Guides for Lower Q2 Trading Volume vs. Q1; Subscription and Services Re..
MT
04:17pCoinbase Global Posts Q1 Revenue of $1.16 Billion, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $1.47 B..
MT
01:42pDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target Coinbase Global to $160 From $225, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
06:33aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Clover Health Poised to Surge, U..
MT
05/06Wall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 903 M - -
Net income 2022 -345 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -67,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 198 M 16 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 72,99 $
Average target price 257,36 $
Spread / Average Target 253%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-66.91%18 532
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-75.87%500
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-54.68%473
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-55.78%215
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-25.50%79
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-81.01%49