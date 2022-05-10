Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Coinbase Global, Inc.
News
Summary
COIN
US19260Q1076
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
(COIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
72.99
USD
-12.60%
04:39p
Coinbase Global Swings to Q1 Loss as Revenue Declines -- Share Tumble After-Hours
MT
04:33p
Coinbase misses revenue estimates as retail investors head for the door
RE
04:31p
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Coinbase Global, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is Gino, and I will be conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
04:21p
Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter
BU
04:20p
Coinbase Global Q1 Total Trading Volume at $309 Billion, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Cons..
MT
04:18p
Coinbase Global Guides for Lower Q2 Trading Volume vs. Q1; Subscription and Services Re..
MT
04:17p
Coinbase Global Posts Q1 Revenue of $1.16 Billion, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $1.47 B..
MT
01:42p
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target Coinbase Global to $160 From $225, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
06:33a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Clover Health Poised to Surge, U..
MT
05/06
Wall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:42p
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target Coinbase Global to $160 From $225, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/04
Mizuho Securities Adjusts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $135 From $150, Maintains N..
MT
04/27
Wedbush Cuts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $160 From $380, Citing 'Weak Trading Vol..
MT
More recommendations
P/E ratio 2022
-67,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
16 198 M
16 198 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,64x
EV / Sales 2023
1,22x
Nbr of Employees
3 730
Free-Float
76,3%
More Financials
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
72,99 $
Average target price
257,36 $
Spread / Average Target
253%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Choi
President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas
Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam
Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
-66.91%
18 532
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
-75.87%
500
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
-54.68%
473
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
-55.78%
215
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.
-25.50%
79
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
-81.01%
49
More Results
