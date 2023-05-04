Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
49.22 USD   +1.51%
05:43pCoinbase global inc cfo expects subscription services revenue to…
RE
05:42pCoinbase global inc cfo says consumer trading volume grew in lin…
RE
05:39pCoinbase global inc ceo says revenue was up and costs were down…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Coinbase Global, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon. My name is Christie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:38pCoinbase global inc ceo says q1 marked a real turning point in o…
RE
04:50pCoinbase Global's Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Falls
MT
04:30pCOINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04:17pCoinbase Releases First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter
BU
04:15pCrypto exchange Coinbase posts smaller first-quarter loss
RE
03:55pTop Cryptocurrencies Pare Earlier Gains; Bitcoin Trades Below $29,000
MT
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Muted Start Likely as B..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 822 M - -
Net income 2023 -936 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 544 M 11 544 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 49,22 $
Average target price 69,18 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.37.02%11 373
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.247.49%1 862
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.178.80%1 597
CIPHER MINING INC.326.79%597
TERAWULF INC.165.93%330
CLEANSPARK, INC.85.29%296
