Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Coinbase Global, Inc.
News
Summary
COIN
US19260Q1076
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
(COIN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
87.68
USD
-10.55%
05:46p
Coinbase global inc - ceo says we do not yet know if this inqui…
RE
05:45p
Coinbase global inc - ceo says the sec sent us a voluntary reque…
RE
04:47p
Coinbase Global Swings to Loss in Q2 as Revenue Slumps
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Coinbase Global, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
08/09/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:46p
Coinbase global inc - ceo says we do not yet know if this inqui…
RE
05:45p
Coinbase global inc - ceo says the sec sent us a voluntary reque…
RE
04:47p
Coinbase Global Swings to Loss in Q2 as Revenue Slumps
MT
04:35p
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04:28p
Coinbase Guides Q3 Monthly Transacting Users Lower Than Q2; Total Trading Volume May be..
MT
04:28p
Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter
BU
04:25p
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
RE
04:24p
Coinbase Q2 Verified Users at 103 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 99.4 ..
MT
04:22p
Coinbase Q2 Revenue at $803 Million, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $868 Million
MT
04:21p
Coinbase posts quarterly loss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
08/08
Daiwa Securities Downgrades Coinbase Global to Outperform From Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
08/08
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EOG Resources, Motor..
08/05
Citigroup Lowers Price Target on Coinbase Global to $105 From $115, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
3 764 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 843 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
2 887 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-11,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
19 466 M
19 466 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,40x
EV / Sales 2023
3,47x
Nbr of Employees
3 730
Free-Float
76,8%
More Financials
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
87,68 $
Average target price
95,09 $
Spread / Average Target
8,45%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi
President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas
Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam
Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
-61.16%
21 762
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
-57.16%
454
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
-59.76%
222
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
-65.78%
166
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
-71.50%
110
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
-77.98%
57
More Results
