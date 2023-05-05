Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
09:50:38 2023-05-05 am EDT
55.02 USD   +11.78%
09:44aTrending : Coinbase 1Q Loss Narrower Than Expected
DJ
09:24aA Damocles sword hanging over our heads
MS
06:53aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Carvana, Western Alliance Bancorporation Poised to Rise
MT
Trending : Coinbase 1Q Loss Narrower Than Expected

05/05/2023 | 09:44am EDT
9:28 ET -- Coinbase Global is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Coinbase reported a fifth consecutive quarter of losses as retail investor enthusiasm for crypto trading on the platform remained stagnant. The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. posted a loss of $79 million in the first quarter, narrowing its loss of $430 million a year ago. The performance was better than expected. Analysts were expecting Coinbase to report a loss of $1.45 a share, or $316 million, for the three months ended March, according to FactSet. Total trading volume fell to $145 billion in the first quarter from $309 billion a year ago. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 0943ET

All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 854 M - -
Net income 2023 -633 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 544 M 11 544 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 49,22 $
Average target price 68,95 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.39.08%11 544
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.219.76%1 879
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.178.80%1 718
CIPHER MINING INC.325.00%592
TERAWULF INC.167.43%332
CLEANSPARK, INC.95.59%311
