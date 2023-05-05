Trending : Coinbase 1Q Loss Narrower Than Expected

9:28 ET -- Coinbase Global is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Coinbase reported a fifth consecutive quarter of losses as retail investor enthusiasm for crypto trading on the platform remained stagnant. The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. posted a loss of $79 million in the first quarter, narrowing its loss of $430 million a year ago. The performance was better than expected. Analysts were expecting Coinbase to report a loss of $1.45 a share, or $316 million, for the three months ended March, according to FactSet. Total trading volume fell to $145 billion in the first quarter from $309 billion a year ago. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

